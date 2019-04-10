Roslyn Bats: Hotter Than The Weather

After losing a tough one to Cold Spring Harbor, the Roslyn High School boys’ baseball team stormed back with a April 3 11-9 slugfest win over Manhasset. For one day, the sun peeked through and the Bulldogs jumped out to a 9-5 lead after three innings of offense fireworks by both squads.

Noah Simpson was the star both at the plate and on the mound. His three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning got the Bulldogs on the board. Later in the game, Simpson pitched the fifth and sixth innings, earning a save for winning pitcher, Jordan Bernstein.

After briefly falling behind, 4-3, Roslyn roared back for four runs in the second inning and two runs in the third frame. The Bulldogs padded their lead with two more runs in the bottom of the sixth to hold off a charge by the free-swinging Manhasset squad.

Simpson went two for four to lead the Roslyn attack. He had plenty of help from his teammates. Hayden Leiderman went three for three with three runs scored. Dan Rosman went two for four and Jordan Zucker had three hits and four RBIs.

Not only is the boys’ team playing well, the softball team also got in the “win” column last week with a convincing 9-5 victory over Great Neck North. The Lady Bulldogs scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 3-1 lead. After being tied 5-5, Roslyn bounced back with four runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a lead that they never relinquished. Sami Schilling toughed it out to pitched a complete game with three strikeouts.

On April 1, the Lady Bulldogs kept their winning ways alive with a 17-2 pounding of Roosevelt. Once again, Schilling was the winning pitcher.