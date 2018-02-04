Roslyn Artists Exhibit In Huntington

Roslyn residents Carol Kaplowitz and Kevin Larkin are among the artists to be featured in the annual Artist’s Choice exhibit at BJ Spoke Gallery in Huntington.

The exhibit runs through Feb. 25. It includes artwork by the gallery’s member artists and their most admired artist colleagues. Karen Kirshner chose Kaplowitz as her colleague, while Larkin will partner with Paula Waldroup. A reception is planned for Saturday, Feb. 10, from 6 to 9 p.m.

For years, Kaplowitz taught at the Roslyn School District’s Adult Education seminars. She has been retired from the district for two years. Kaplowitz told The Roslyn News that she is “happy…to be back working on my art full time.” She is also excited to have two of her paintings at the Spoke Gallery. Kaplowitz said that Kirshner will be showing her abstract paintings at Bryant Library Gallery in 2019.

“My works are inspired by the changing forms found in nature,” said Kaplowitz in her artists’ statement. “They reflect my ongoing concern with the transformation of raw material into various forms throughout the creative process. The works sequence becomes a recording of change through time. To me, the process of creating reflects nature’s elements: its activity causes and effect change in form, through time and space. To quote Heraclitus, ‘Change is the one aspect of reality that can be called permanent.’”

Kaplowitz has been exhibiting her artwork in the New York City area since 1975. Among her many works is a montage of America’s First Ladies.

A gallery spokesman said that the event is “great opportunity to see the best art around town and it’s free.” All of the art is available for purchase.

A gallery is a cultural center in the village. Artists from around Long Island are invited to the gallery’s Artist Circle, a discussion group is centered on creativity and the sharing of art with colleagues, one that meets twice a month on Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The gallery is also the home of Poets Aloud, when poets get together on the last Friday every month for readings.

The gallery is at 299 Main St., Huntington. For more information, call 631-549-5106.