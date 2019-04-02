Rocking For A Cause: JCC holds concert to fund food bank

On Sunday, April 7, Sid Jacobson JCC will hold a grand opening for its food bank, located at 200 Forest Dr. The new addition to the JCC’s many services plans to distribute non-perishable shelf stable food, personal care, and household items to a network of local pantries and shelters, including but not limited to the areas of Roslyn Heights, Great Neck, Manhasset, Old Westbury, Port Washington and Glen Cove.

To raise funds for the bank, the JCC held a Rock For A Cause concert last Sunday. The day is a huge (and loud) success, with local musicians belting out tunes from The Beatles, Bob Marley, Journey and Justin Timberlake.

Funded by the Sheldon A. Sinett BASICS Fund, the food bank will serve a dual purpose of helping local pantries that are struggling to fulfill the needs of the community, while also providing young adults with special needs in the JCC’s VTEC program meaningful work opportunities.

“Food insecurity exists on the north shore of Long Island and there is not one face that represents all of those who are affected by this crisis,” said Susan Berman, director of the Center for Community Engagement. “We at SJJCC and our Center for Community Engagement, feel that it is our responsibility to use the Food Bank to try and help our neighbors in need.”

The grand opening is being held on Good Deed’s Day. The community is invited to join the JCC for this event and is asked to help stock the shelves by bringing a donation of baby food, cooking oil, rice or a packaged protein.

Sid Jacobson Jewish Community Center, the only full-service JCC on Long Island’s North Shore, is dedicated to serving every aspect of community wellness, regardless of age or ability.

The JCC promote physical health through our cutting edge health and wellness center, while also providing for emotional and spiritual health through a variety of divorce, bereavement, and cancer support groups, as well as Jewish programming with our own staff rabbi. The JCC broadens the horizons of members of every age, from the youngest in infant and toddler day care to adult cultural programs to current events discussions for seniors. Sid Jacobson JCC also believes that everyone deserves to live a dignified existence, no matter what his or her condition. With this in mind, the JCC offers programs for those with Alzheimer’s disease and other chronic conditions, as well as programming for children and teens living with special needs.

—Submitted by the Sid Jacobson JCC