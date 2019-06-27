RHS Student Named Shot Put Champion

Earlier this month, Roslyn High School senior, Natya Glasco participated in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Middletown. Glasco earned the title of New York State Federation shot put champion after throwing more than 43 feet. During her time in high school, Glasco has won numerous awards including, the Nassau Coaches award, All Long Island award and Nassau County Presidential award.

Glasco will be attending Rider University in New Jersey in the fall, where she will continue to put her athletic skills to the test as a member of the track and field team. The Roslyn News spoke to Glasco about her athletic career at Roslyn High School, as well as a look into her future.

Q. How does it feel to have earned the title of New York State Federation shot put champion?

A: Earning the federation title still feels unreal and like a dream come true all in one. I’ve been practicing for the past four years to get to this point. I’m glad all that hard work paid off.

Q: What did you do to prepare yourself for the championships?

A: I had been training all week and each day was different. Some days, I would focus on my form and other days, I would work on my speed and explosiveness.

Q: Have you been in track and field since freshman year and what motivates you to overcome any challenges you may face?

A: Yes, I actually started in middle school but I took it more seriously when I started my freshman year. My family is my number one motivation, especially my younger siblings. Being the oldest means setting a example and showing them that they are capable of doing the same thing I’m doing and even better.

Q: How does it feel knowing you will have to say goodbye to your team mates?

A: It’s a bittersweet thing to say goodbye to them. We have all been through so many different things and we managed to have a successful season despite that. They have taught me a lot and I won’t forget them.

Q: You’re going to Rider University next year, what are you majoring in and will you be running track?

A: I plan on studying education and I also plan on running track.

Q: What are you looking forward to most about going to college?

A: I look forward to is becoming independent and being a better person and athlete.