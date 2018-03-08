Renovations For Morley Park, Cedarmere

At budget time, lawmakers are always digging up sources of revenue for worthwhile projects. This year, Richard Nicolello (R­­—New Hyde Park), presiding officer of the Nassau County Legislature, has found resources that will assist renovation projects at both Christopher Morley Park and Cedarmere, the William Cullen Bryant home in Roslyn Harbor.

The funds for the park will improve lighting at that vast piece of public property.

“Lighting [at the park] has been terrible,” Nicolello told The Roslyn News, noting that some parts, including the parking lot, are just “pitch black” all of the time and consequently, a danger. As part of the renovations, new light poles fitted with energy efficient LED fixtures will be installed.

Now when a Nassau County resident enters the park to enjoy its many amenities, they will be greeted by lighting not only at the parking lot, but also near the tennis courts, the basketball courts and the man-made pond. These environmentally-friendly upgrades, Nicolello added, will both increase public safety in the park and energy efficiency.

“Energy efficient LED lighting will replace the existing outdated system.” said Nicolello. “In addition to reducing operating cost, the new lighting will provide better illumination thus benefiting the users of the park by improving safety.”

Nicolello listed the cost at $500,000 and said that the monies were both part of increased spending and revenue transferred to Morley from a capital project fund for renovation at Mitchell Field.

On Oct. 28, the legislature approved two sets of funding proposals for renovations at Cedarmere, pieces of legislation that Nicolello predicted would be signed into law by Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.

The legislature appropriated $50,000 from the county’s Hotel/Motel revenue flow and $120,000 of leftover surplus from a decades-old Environmental Bond Act. The grant money, Nicolello said, will be used for necessary continued upkeep of the property, including restoration of the main house, the mill, the ice house, roof repairs, masonry, landscaping and painting.

“We must protect our green spaces and our history,” he added. “I strongly encourage all our residents to make the time and spend an afternoon exploring the preserve and the house of William Cullen Bryant as well as our other beautiful local areas.”