Register Now For Adult Continuing Education

Residents of the Roslyn, Herricks and East Williston school districts are invited to participate in the spring semester of Roslyn Adult Education. Registration is now open. Look for the catalog in the mail or online at www.roslynschools.org and click on “community” and then click on “adult education.” On the website, you will also find a printable registration form.

Online registration is now available for the first time. Register online for all courses and trips: www.RoslynSchools.Revtrak.net. The store accepts Visa, MasterCard, Discover and e-checks. There’s a registration guide on the Roslyn website (www.roslynschools.org).

Most courses begin in March. Adult Education has dozens of offerings in creative arts, exercise and dance, computer skills, health and wellness, languages, cultural trips and more, including many new day and evening offerings for Spring 2018.

Residents of all three districts pay the resident rate for course offerings and trips, and are eligible for senior citizen discounts, as well. Classes are held at both the Roslyn Adult Education and the Herricks Community Center. Details are in the catalog. Register early as many courses have limited enrollment. Register on line or send in registration forms via mail or fax. In-person registration is between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays. Instructions are on the form. Registrations will not be taken over the phone.

The office of Roslyn Adult Education is in Roslyn High School, on the main floor near the counseling center. For information, call 516-801-5091 or visit www.roslynschools.org for more information.