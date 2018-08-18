Push For Lunar Landing License Plate

The year 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong’s walk on the moon. For Long Island, this won’t just be another historic commemoration. Long Island workers played a huge role in that memorable flight. The lunar module, which brought astronauts Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin to the moon, was built in the legendary Grumman plant in Bethpage. In 1994, New York State issued a commemorative license plate for the 25th anniversary of the landing. Now, 25 years later, the Assemblyman Michael Montesano, who, along with part of the Roslyn area, represents the Bethpage district, wants the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles to create a commemorative license plate for the 50th anniversary.

“It’s amazing to see how far we have come in the 50 years since we first walked on the moon,” said Montesano. “This event will be forever a landmark moment in history. It is only fitting that it be memorialized with another commemorative plate, just as it was for the 25th anniversary. As representative for the 15th Assembly District, where the mission’s lunar module was built, I am so proud of our community and the accomplishments it has made to contribute to society.”

The 1994 plate featured a picture of the lunar module and the text “One Giant Leap For Mankind.” Now Montesano, assisted by Adam Sackowitz, a local historian, are lobbying for a fitting follow-up.