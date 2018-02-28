Pharmacy Finds A Home In Historic Roslyn

Dr. Chris Papazian, a third-generation pharmacist, has been the proprietor of the Roslyn Pharmacy since it opened in downtown Roslyn in 2009. So far, Papazian is pleased with his move and his bid to make the pharmacy an integral part of the business community. A resident of Manhasset, Roslyn was, right from the beginning, where he wanted to be.

“Downtown Roslyn is an historic district,” he told The Roslyn News, “that was the whole reasoning behind the move.”

Papazian added that historic districts don’t allow chain stores to move into their neighborhood. Instead, they want “historic establishments.” It may be a while before Roslyn Pharmacy is considered such an establishment, but it is well on its way toward such a goal and a main reason is that the absence of chain stores allows family businesses like Papazian’s to flourish.

“We have every intention of being here for a long time,” he added. “We have been building our own little niche [in Roslyn].”

The revitalization of downtown Roslyn is another cause for optimism.

“Since we opened in 2009, the village has seen one store after another do a face-lift as well as empty stores being occupied,” Papazian noted. “The village has been rejuvenated and is once again a hopping town both day and night. New complexes have been and are being built as well as senior homes in the area now being serviced by Roslyn Pharmacy. The Historic Grist Mill is also scheduled to be revitalized.”

“Our customers all share in supporting the local stores,” Papazian concluded. “They understand local support means a thriving village. One thing you learn after being in a family business for close to 100 years is if you work hard, put in your time and are loyal to your customers, your customers will in turn be loyal to you. This is the main goal and focus of Roslyn Pharmacy.”

The pharmacy, he added, wants to give back to the community as it is a “strong supporter” of the local schools, sport teams, the historical society and the Henry Viscardi School. Store hours are seven days a week, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.