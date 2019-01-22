Persian Rug Experts At Temple Beth Sholom

On Tuesday, Jan. 29, at 7:45 p.m., Temple Beth Sholom’s Sisterhood is hosting a program on Persian rugs with rug specialists Lida Lavender and Kami Ohehshalom. With more than 30 years of experience, they’ll identify the significance of the imagery that’s woven into each rug. Travel through the centuries to learn how the Jews of Persian got “hooked” on Persian rugs. Bring photos of any Persian rugs you may have to show these experts and learn about them. This event is free and open to all members of the community. Temple Beth Sholom is at 401 Roslyn Rd.