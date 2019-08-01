Organic Krush Opens Roslyn Location

On a path to expansion, Organic Krush Lifestyle Eatery held its grand opening in Roslyn last month. The organic restaurant has a mission to inspire a higher level of health by sharing their 100 percent organic juices and food with the community.

The story of the restaurant goes back to August 2014, when Michelle Walrath and Fran Paniccia, two Long Island moms with a passion for healthy, tasty organic food, decided it was time to follow through on the possibility of opening a healthy eatery where they could get a healthy lunch, organic coffee and a family dinner they would feel good about serving their children. While they both love to cook healthy meals for their families, neither had the experience of cooking for a restaurant, so they hired chef James Tchinnis, founder and owner of Swallow Restaurant.

The Roslyn location is part of an expansion plan that includes two new locations on Long Island, in addition to their three current locations in Woodbury, Amagansett and Plainview.

Walrath explained that she believes the stores spread awareness of the benefits of eating healthy and organic because of the connected community aspect.

“People come in and share connections, and it becomes a community. The quality of the food and the commitment to organics fit into the package of doing something good for yourself that isn’t too complex,” Walrath said.

The restaurant’s mission from day one was for the restaurant to be hormone and pesticide free.

“We want customers to trust us to the point where they can feel free to take pictures of the boxes in our dumpster because everything is organic,” Walrath said.

The extensive organic menu includes breakfast all day, a gluten free bakery, soup and bone broths, smoothies and acai bowls, cold press juices and a range of beverages and snacks. A big feature the eatery offers are juice cleanses, which are often used as part of a healthy lifestyle commitment.

The eatery donates food waste to local food pantries and regularly supports the No Kid Hungry campaign, which connects kids in need with nutritious food and teaches their families how to cook healthy, affordable meals. Organic Krush is located at 1508 Old Northern Blvd. in Roslyn. For more information, call 516-206-4072 or visit www.organickrush.com.

