On Saturday, Sept. 29, from noon to 2 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church Roslyn Childcare Center will hold an open house. Infant, toddler, preschool and pre-K openings available. The center is open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. If you cannot attend this open house, contact the church at 516-626-0293 for a walk through on another day. The church is at 1579 Northern Blvd., Roslyn.