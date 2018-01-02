Officer Injured Badly In Head-On Collision

On New Year’s Day, a Nassau County police officer suffered serious injuries after being struck by an automobile driven by a New Hyde Park man. The accident, police said, took place on Monday, Jan. 1, at 2:23 am.

According to detectives, Willard Gomes, a third precinct police officer was driving north on Glen Cove Road. The defendant Keith C. Dillion, was driving a 2014 Dodge southbound at which time his vehicle crossed into the north bound lanes and struck the officer driving his unmarked patrol car head on. The accident occurred in the vicinity of Back Road.

Third precinct police responded and with the assistance of the Nassau Police Emergency Services Unit they were able to cut the vehicle open, so they could remove Gomes. The officer was transported to a local hospital and treated for serious injuries which included a severe head trauma/brain injury, broken vertebrae, fractured neck, broken left arm, broken left leg, broken left eye orbital, lung contusions and missing teeth. He is listed in serious but stable condition. An investigation at the scene determined that the defendant was driving while intoxicated and placed into police custody. He was also in possession of a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine. Dillion was transported to a local hospital by ambulance and is being treated for a broken left ankle.

Nassau PBA President James McDermott, who visited Gomes, released the following statement: “Officer Gomes, a 12-year veteran of the police department, was on DWI patrol and sustained multiple injuries during an accident caused by an alleged drunk motorist. I would like to commend officer Gomes for his commitment to the department and for putting his life on the line during one of the busiest nights of the year for drinking and driving arrests. Our prayers are with him and his family during this time of crisis and hope he will fully recover as quickly as possible.”

The defendant is being charged with assault second degree, vehicular assault second degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated. He will be arraigned when medically practical.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department