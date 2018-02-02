No Stopping Roslyn Hoopsters

The mighty Roslyn Bulldogs have their high-powered offense in full gear. Last week, they extended their winning streak to four games with a 64-49 win over Hewlett.

Going into the locker room at halftime, the Bulldogs, playing on the road, were down 24-21. But after a pep talk from head coach Craig Murphy, Roslyn outscored Hewlett, 25-13 in the third quarter to take a commanding lead.

Jacob Levy had his best game this year, scoring 24 points, a number that included three three-pointers. Also scoring in double digits was Mason Fertig (11), and Eric Sommer and Jacob Buchbinder, who both had 10 points. Buchbinder had two three-pointers, while Noah Rosenthal also nailed a three-pointer, as all of those long afternoons in the backyard and at the park are paying off for Bulldogs sharpshooters. On defense, Fertig dominated the middle, hauling down 12 rebounds. The Bulldogs, at press time, are 9-6 overall and 5-3 in conference play.

The Lady Bulldogs got into the act too, with their own 47-45 win over Hewlett. Emily Cohen dominated on both ends of the court, pulling down 15 rebounds and knocking down 22 points. In a see-saw contest, Roslyn went into the final frame with a 39-28 lead, only to see a determined Hewlett come back to tie the score. Cohen’s layup with 42 seconds left in the game sealed the win.

Also for Roslyn, Liana Drenis had seven points, including a three-pointer. Arianna Matorangas ran the offensive, dishing out seven assists.

The following is the boys’ schedule for the remainder of the season:

Friday, Feb. 2: At Sewanhaka, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 7: At Roosevelt, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 10: Glen Cove, noon

The following is the girls’ varsity schedule:

Friday, Feb. 2: Sewanhaka, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 7: Roosevelt, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 9: At Glen Cove, 6:30 p.m.