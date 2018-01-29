New Terms For Water District Commissioners

Both William Costigan and Richard Ockovic have been re-elected as commissioners of the Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners’ Association (NSWCA).

Costigan is a member of the Roslyn Water District and Ockovic serves with the Albertson Water District.

The elections took place last month. Both men will serve three-year terms beginning Jan. 1, 2018 through Dec. 31, 2020.

There are three water district commissioner positions in each district. District residents vote for one of the three commissioner positions each year.

“We are pleased to welcome our new and returning colleagues to the NSWCA,” said Andrew N. Bader, the association’s president. “Commissioner-run water districts enable all registered residents to express their opinions and personal preferences for the men and women of their choice through the voting process. This hyper-local voting basis enables communities to effectively ensure that the vote of every resident truly counts. It also helps to ensure that goals such as sustainability, water quality and economics match the views and preferences of each individual community.”