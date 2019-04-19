New Best Friend For Andrea Gottesman

Roslyn Heights resident Andrea Gottesman recently suffered the death of her faithful canine, Nautica, an assistance dog provided to her by Canine Companions for Independence. The organization, however, has been quick to replace Gottesman’s loss. Hubert, a three-year-old lab/golden retriever cross who has been trained to respond to more than 40 professional commands, is now Gottesman faithful companion. Hubert is an amazing canine: He can turn light switches on and off, open and close doors and retrieve dropped objects. However, one of his most important jobs will be to provide constant companionship for Gottesman.

Gottesman and Hubert returned to Roslyn Heights after completing Canine Companion’s team training class, an intense, two-week course held at its center in Medford. The training course consists of daily lectures, exams, practice and public outings.

Gottesman and Hubert are settling into a routine back in Roslyn Heights. The cannine’s relieved new owner said, “Hubert is a very special dog and I hope to have many wonderful years with him.”