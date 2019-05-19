Once home to many notable people, including Michael Crichton, author of Jurassic Park and creator of ER, Fred Wilpon, owner of the New York Mets, and Christopher Morley, American journalist, novelist, essayist and poet which the local 98-acre park on Searingtown Road is named after, the village of Roslyn covers 0.6 square miles of land. Within that mileage is a charming community filled with quaint shops, the clock tower at Main Street and Old Northern Boulevard and Gerry Park. Roslyn residents and those who work in the north shore town explained what they loved most about the picturesque area.

Craig Johanson

Principal of Roslyn Middle School

Roslyn is a community and school district that values education and supports their children in all facets of the school. Educating the whole child and developing new pedagogical initiatives are embraced, funded and encouraged. It is a true honor to work in the Roslyn School District and to be a part of the community.

Victor Caputo

Director of The Bryant Library

It is very easy for me to say why I love Roslyn; very simply, it’s the people. In my more than 21 years at Bryant Library I have met so many wonderful people which has resulted in many friendships. It is great to work in an area that puts such a high value on education and community. In my role as library director I hear many stories about the positive impact that The Bryant Library has had on the lives of our patrons throughout the years. It is never lost on me, the positive impact those same patrons have had on my own life. The staff at Bryant looks forward to continuing to meet the needs of our community and I look forward to seeing all of you at the library very soon.

Shannon Marchese

Children’s Services Coordinator at The Bryant Library

I love working at The Bryant Library, next to Gerry Park, where I remember visiting with my family when I was little to see the ducks.

Alex Bloom

Junior at Roslyn High School

Why I enjoy Roslyn so much is the feeling of community here, and warm, friendly people. I have been living in Roslyn since I was 2 years old and I love this community. My favorite memory is probably of homecoming football game/marching band parade at my school, and just being with my friends in general.