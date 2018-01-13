On Monday, Jan. 15, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., the Sid Jacobson JCC will host Dream to End Hunger, MLK Day of service projects.

Give back to the community and volunteer along with your neighbors as participants assemble individual-wrapped meals to be donated to those in need alongside Rise Against Hunger, an international hunger relief organization. Participants will also sort, organize and assemble packages to support children in local communities. For families with young children, there will be a fun and interactive performance to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. called “A Long Walk to School.”

Dream to End Hunger is part of UJA Federation’s Time for Good volunteer platform. Registration is required to take part in the event. Visit sjjcc.org/communityengagement to register.

For more information, contact Susan Berman at sberman@sjjcc.org or 516-484-1545, ext. 202.

—Submitted by the Sid Jacobson JCC