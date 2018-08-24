Missing Person Investigation Underway

The Missing Persons Squad is investigating a missing vulnerable adult that occurred on Friday, Aug. 17, at 5:43 p.m. in East Hills.

According to detectives, Nathalie Zephirin, 29, was last seen at her residence wearing pink pants, with a black and yellow backpack. She is described as a black female, 5′ 7″ tall, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She could possibly be wearing glasses with purple frames. Her destination is unknown.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above listed missing person to contact the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department