Missing Person Investigation Underway

By
Roslyn News Staff
-
0
43

The Missing Persons Squad is investigating a missing vulnerable adult that occurred on Friday, Aug. 17, at 5:43 p.m. in East Hills.

According to detectives, Nathalie Zephirin, 29, was last seen at her residence wearing pink pants, with a black and yellow backpack. She is described as a black female, 5′ 7″ tall, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She could possibly be wearing glasses with purple frames. Her destination is unknown.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above listed missing person to contact the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department

SHARE
Previous articleJCC Outing Brings In The Funds
Next articleEditorial: Use Your Bleeping Blinker
Roslyn News Staff
Since 1877, Roslyn News has served the communities of Roslyn, Roslyn Harbor, Roslyn Heights, Roslyn Estates, Flower Hill, East Hills, Greenvale and Albertson with diligent coverage of local news and community events,

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply