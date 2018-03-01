Mangia In The Neighborhood

If you’re looking for more than just a neighborhood pizzeria, Attilio’s Pizza Italian Eatery and Takeout is the place to go. Located near the historical district in Roslyn Heights, Attilio’s Pizza serves a vast variety of Italian favorites such as chicken parmigiana and francese, veal marsala, eggplant rollatini and shrimp scampi.

Attilio’s Pizza is family owned and operated, serving the residents of Roslyn for the past 25 years and prides itself with its fresh pizza dough and sauce that is made from scratch on the premises. Attilio’s Pizza also uses the finest and freshest ingredients around for their tasty dishes.

If you just want a quick bite to eat, I recommend grabbing a slice of pizza. The Sicilian was absolutely perfect. The pizza crust was just the right amount of soft with a little crisp on the edges. The mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce were draped perfectly on top—complementing each other quite nicely in the end. Attilio’s gives its customers an option of creating their own personal pizza where customers can choose their own toppings as well.

If seafood is one of your favorite dishes, try the fried calamari appetizer. From the first bite, the fried calamari melts in your mouth especially when you pair it with Attilio’s marinara sauce that they give you on the side. Some Italian establishments overcook or over season their calamari making it either too chewy or too salty, but not at Attilio’s. The eatery knows how to make fried calamari the right way.

For the entrée, give the chicken parmigiana a go. Served with bread and a side of pasta or salad, customers can have their chicken parmigiana grilled or breaded. The chicken parmigiana was nicely tendered with my fork sliding right through when I made my first cut. The side of penne pasta gave an enticing aroma and tasted fresh.

When you finish your delicious meal, why not end it with a nice and refreshing Italian ice? Attilio’s offers lemon, cherry, chocolate, vanilla chip, rainbow and piña colada ices.

If you have a love for Italian food, Attilio’s Pizza won’t be a disappointment.

Attilio’s Pizza is open seven days a week and is located at 96 Mineola Ave. For more information, visit www.ourattilios.com or give them a call at 516-621-1400.