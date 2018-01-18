Maccabeats Coming To Temple Beth Sholom

On Sunday, Jan. 21, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., The Maccabeats are coming to Temple Beth Sholom in Roslyn. The group consists of an outstanding group of acapella singers. They describe themselves as: “Often traveling with little more than the shirts on their backs and the ties on their necks.” They have performed worldwide, as they say, “from Alabama to (New) Zealand and everywhere in between, entertaining and inspiring hundreds of audiences. Using nothing more than the unadulterated human voice, a clean-cut presentation and a little Jewish humor, this group of singers is able to connect with fans of all backgrounds and ages.”

Tickets are available on the temple website, tbsroslyn.org or by calling the synagogue office at 516-621-2288. For children age 3-13, tickets are $5 each; for 14 and older, including adults, $10/ticket. Children up to age 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

—Submitted by Temple

Beth Sholom