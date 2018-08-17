Lumber Road: Hotter Than The Weather

Lumber Road in downtown Roslyn may seem like a place off the beaten path. But in the past two years, it has become one of the hottest destination in the village. That short time span has seen the opening of both commercial and residential units, creating, in the process, a broad mix of fashion, beauty and wellness businesses such as the popular women’s clothing boutique, Shag New York, plus the Salt Cave and the Little Art Studio.

The most recent addition to the area is the construction of five new loft rental apartments at the Roslyn Lumber Yard. The yard, developers said, is a mixed-use rental complex located at 17-21 Lumber Rd. Its debut came in 2016 and with the latest addition, it now totals 25 luxury rental apartments.

The success of Lumber Yard is due to the efforts of two hometown boys. Kevin Dursun and John Santos, both long-time Roslyn residents and local businessmen, decided to convert a commercial space into five two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments last year.

“The waterfront location was really the ideal setting to take our residential rentals to the next level of luxury,” they told The Roslyn News. “The apartments were designed to reflect what today’s tenants are looking for: large, open spaces with custom finishes throughout. The lofts all have spacious second-story master bedroom suites with 14-ft. ceilings, generously-sized master baths, an expansive walk-in closet and private balconies overlooking the water.”

The apartments, they added, also feature tall ground floor ceilings and European-style eat-in kitchens. The interior contains the usual amenities of full-size bedrooms, plus laundry rooms, kitchen pantries and closets. For the exterior, tenants, Dursun and Santos said, can take advantage of the furnished top deck, which provides a panoramic view of the village and Hempstead Harbor. Residents will also have access to a fitness center, storage rooms and outdoor parking.

“In a short amount of time, we’ve carved out a niche of eclectic, high-quality retail businesses in the beauty and health category. Occupancy at the retail level is 100 percent with multiple long-term deals in place. On the residential side, we’re thrilled that the apartments have been so well-received and that we’ve already rented three of the five lofts by the strength of the Roslyn Lumber Yard brand and positive word of mouth,” Dursun said.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to see the success of this development in such a short time,” added Santos.

Whether it is commercial or residential construction, Roslyn Lumber Yard’s best days are still to come.