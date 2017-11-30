Long Island String Festival Participants

Students from both Roslyn Middle School and Roslyn High School have been accepted into the Long Island String Festival Association music festivals this coming school year. High school students are Truman Chong and Angela Tran. Middle school students are Luca Guillon and Cayden Shen.

Students in grades 9-12 participated in the secondary festival from Nov. 17 to 19, at the Wisdom Lane Middle School in Levittown. Students in grades 5-8 will participate in the intermediate festival from March 2 to 4, 2018, at Uniondale High School.

