The summer is almost over, but it’s not too late to enjoy the weather while putting your physical fitness skills to the test. The Roslyn News complied a list of local sporting events in the area for the upcoming month.

Super Hero Yoga

The Bryant Library will be hosting super hero yoga for children entering grades 1 through 6 on July 31 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Children will enjoy 25-30 minutes of yoga, then transition to an art project and then yoga games. Each session ends with yoga and simple breathing exercises. Register online by visiting www.bryantlibrary.org.

Golf Outing

The Engineers Country Club is hosting its 10th annual Holes for Hope event on Aug. 5 at the Engineers Country Club located at 55 Glenwood Rd. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tennis Programs

The Village of East Hills offers a number of tennis programs. On Friday, Aug. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m., there will be a mixed doubles and round robin tennis tournament. On Saturday, Aug. 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. there will be a parent and child round robin tournament. For more information about tennis programs and events, call the tennis center at 516-621-5600 ext. 287.

Basketball Clinics

On Thursday, Aug. 15 the Town of North Hempstead will be hosting free basketball clinics from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Whitney Pond Park located at 981 Northern Blvd. in Manhasset. Attendees must be residents of the Town of North Hempstead and must pre-register for the clinic. Space is limited. To register for the clinic, call 311 or 516-869-6311.

Adult Basketball League

Registration is open for the men’s adult basketball league at the Sid Jacobson JCC. If you are a free agent looking for a team, join the JCC house team. A fee of $1,200 for members, $900 per team. A $100 discount will be offered to any team that is fully registered by Sept. 9 Registration closes Sept. 18. For more information, contact the fitness center welcome desk, 516-484-1545 ext. 139, fitness@sjjcc.org.

Ping Pong Group Clinics

Children ages 12 years and older can improve their ping pong skills by learning from a USATT professional or during open play at the Sid Jacobson JCC every Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information, contact the fitness center welcome desk, 516-484-1545 ext. 139, fitness@sjjcc.org.