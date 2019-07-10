Limitations On Landscaping

The Roslyn Harbor Board of Trustees recently passed a law amendment regarding the amount of time that commercial landscapers can work in the village on Saturdays. The new amendment will only allow landscapers to work between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturdays, reducing the time by three hours.

The number of complaints about the excessive noise from landscaping equipment prompted the Board of Trustees to vote on this law amendment, which was ultimately approved 3-0 during the last meeting. The law previously allowed commercial landscaping between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturdays. This new law amendment will only apply to commercial landscaping work, not to residents who do their own landscaping.

During the week, commercial landscaping in Roslyn Harbor is allowed between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. with no commercial landscaping being performed at all on Sundays.

Other villages in the surrounding areas have similar restrictions regarding the number of hours commercial landscaping can take place on Saturdays. The Village of Roslyn allows commercial landscaping from the hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., although leaf blowers are banned from use on Saturdays. East Hills allows landscaping from 9 a.m. to sundown, but places a restriction on the use of lawn mowers from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Roslyn Estates only allows landscaping between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

These laws were created to maintain peace and quiet in the neighborhood, specifically on weekends. The Roslyn News reached out to Mayor Louis Badolato, but did not receive a comment by press time.