Letter: What A Dump!

I am a resident of Roslyn Heights, who on occasion, uses the Town of North Hempstead’s residential dump. According to the town’s website, the dump is open every Sunday. I have found that isn’t the case. A few months ago, I went to the dump only to find it was closed due to a race. The closing was not indicated on the website. When I called to complain, I was told that there was a large sign outside of the dump announcing the closure. So, if you didn’t happen to drive by the dump in advance of bringing your trash, you would not know about the closure. This makes no sense. How about posting closures on the website? I was planning another trip to the dump this past Sunday and wasn’t sure if it would be open on the Labor Day weekend, so I called 311 and was told yes, it will be open. It wasn’t. The 311 agent made a mistake. Again, this could have been avoided if the residential dump simply updated its website to alert residents of closings.

—Denise Collins