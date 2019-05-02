Letter: Pass the CCPA

With Earth Day just behind us, Senator Kaminsky and Assemblyman Englebright should be true leaders by passing the Climate and Community Protection Act (CCPA). The CCPA is a vital piece of legislation that would move our whole economy off fossil fuels by a concrete deadline, invest real resources in our most vulnerable communities, and make sure we have strong labor standards for green jobs. At a time when the governor is putting out proposals with less ambitious standards on all these fronts, we need our representatives not to squander this opportunity for New York to win the battle against climate change, preserving our island way of life for future generations.

—Anne Lotito-Schuh

