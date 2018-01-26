Legendary Voice Actor Rob Paulsen Stages Animaniacs In Concert

Even if you don’t know the name Rob Paulsen, chances are you’ve heard his voice.

With voice work that has appeared in Animaniacs, Pinky and the Brain, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Jimmy Neutron and more, Paulsen has been a vocal mainstay of childhood memories for nearly three decades. And now that voice is coming to Long Island with “Animaniacs in Concert,” staring Paulsen and composer Randy Rogel, at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, Feb. 3.

