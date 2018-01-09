Laura Curran Takes Oath Of Office

Gov. Cuomo swears in first female county executive in Nassau’s history

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran officially took office Monday, Jan. 1, in a ceremony on the steps of the Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative Building in Mineola. The former two-time Nassau County legislator was sworn in by New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, making Curran the first female county executive in Nassau County’s history.

“Today, I take office fully aware that as a county, one of our most pressing challenges is restoring trust and respect in our government, so that we can chart a new path forward,” said Curran. “Over the decades, the erosion of trust has broken down the bonds between government and the people it serves. But the stakes are too high to allow that to continue.”

The new county executive thanked Governor Cuomo and cited his efforts in the third-track construction, Belmont development and wastewater projects as major steps forward for Nassau County.

“Thank you, Governor Cuomo. You are a true champion for Nassau,” said Curran. “Look no further than the third track—which is finally on track thanks to you—and the upcoming development at Belmont. No longer is it the third track of politics.”

During her inauguration speech, Curran pledged to put an end to the politics that stop progress in Nassau.

“I firmly believe we can meet our challenges if we recognize that they are not partisan issues,” explained Curran. “They are Nassau issues. And it will take all of us working together in a strong bipartisan manner to deliver real results for the people we represent.”

Economic development and the creation of jobs is a cornerstone to Curran’s agenda who explained how crucial it is that a vision for dyanmic economic development is implemented. Curran also said it is crucial that the tax base grows and the creation of good jobs at good wages are created to keep young people from leaving the county.

Curran takes office at a critical time in Nassau’s history. Since January 2011, Nassau’s finances have been controlled by the Nassau Interim Finance Authority (NIFA). The county’s property assessment system has long been ineffective and continues to cost hundreds of millions of dollars each year in tax refunds. All of Nassau’s major union contracts are up for renewal and the county’s infrastructure is in dire need of repair.

Most importantly, Curran promised to restore the public’s faith in its government.

“And to those who would try to cling to yesterday, I would rather see the government work for the political class and not our residents, I have a message for you. Those days are over.”