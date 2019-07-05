Landmark Society Gala Raises $20,000

The Roslyn Landmark Society recently held a fundraising dinner hosted by John Leboutillier, Mrs. Whitney’s great-grandson and former New York Congressman, at The Studio of Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney in Old Westbury to benefit the Roslyn Landmark Society.

The evening consisted of private tours of The Studio given by LeBoutillier, a cocktail party with live music and a silent auction. A short film was shown at the event to highlight the Roslyn Grist Mill project and to thank the sponsors of the 2019 Gala and Roslyn Grist Mill project.

The event raised more than $20,000 for the Roslyn Landmark Society with more than 10 sponsors of the event and enjoyed by 95 members and local officials, including Sabereh Samet from Senator Anna Kaplan’s office, Town Clerk Wayne Wink, Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi Whitton, Village of Roslyn Mayor John Durkin and Town Councilman Peter Zuckerman.

Roslyn Landmark Society President Howard Kroplick said, “This year had been a significant historic year for our organization which we celebrated at the Gala. Membership has jumped over 200 percent and fees, donations and sponsorship have increased over $75,000. We could not achieve our preservation and restoration goals without the support of our sponsors and membership.”

“As strong supporters of the arts, my wife Diane and I were delighted that we were able to attend and enjoy the wonderful event at the Whitney Studio,” Village of Roslyn Mayor John Durkin said.

“We are grateful for the continued support from our membership and sponsors of the Roslyn Grist Mill project and the Roslyn Landmark Society. We continue to carry out the mission of the society set forth by Roger and Peggy Gerry in 1961,” Roslyn Landmark Society Administrative Associate Jennifer Lister said.

Senator Kaplan’s office also presented a proclamation to Leboutillier for his generosity and support of the Roslyn Landmark Society.

For more information on the Roslyn Landmark Society, call 516-625-4343 or visit www.roslynlandmarks.org.

—Submitted by the Roslyn Landmark Society