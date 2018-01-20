Lady Bulldogs Top Roosevelt

The Roslyn High School girls’ basketball team salvaged a tough week by defeating Roosevelt, 47-33.

Emily Cohen scored 21 points to lead Roslyn. Arianna Matorangas had seven points and eight assists, while Kendall Reichbach added three points and 10 rebounds. Amanda Bruck and Liana Denis each scored three-pointers in the win.

The win over Roosevelt came on the heels of an impressive 50-35 triumph over Great Neck North. Playing at home, the Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 16-7 first quarter lead and held that advantage throughout the contest. Scoring in double digits for Roslyn was Emily Cohen (12 points) and Liana Denis (10).

The following is the boys’ varsity schedule:

Saturday, Jan. 20: At Plainedge, noon

Tuesday, Jan. 30: Hewlett, 6:45 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 2: At Sewanhaka, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 7: At Roosevelt, 6:30 p.m.

Sataurday, Feb. 10: Glen Cove, noon

The following is the girls’ varsity schedule: