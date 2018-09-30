Kroplick Elected Landmark Society President

Howard Kroplick has worn many hats during his 34 years as a proud resident of East Hills. The published author has served as town historian of North Hempstead since April 2012. Since 2010, Kroplick has also served as a trustee of the Roslyn Landmark Society and is a member of the Roslyn Grist Mill Committee and chairman of the Mackay Horse Statue Committee. Now, Kroplick is moving on to the next chapter of his service to the Roslyn area. Earlier this month, the Board of Trustees of the Roslyn Landmark Society elected Kroplick as its new president. The Board also re-elected the following officers; John Santos (vice-president), John Flynn (treasurer) and Jay Corn (secretary).

“It is honor to be elected president of the Roslyn Landmark Society at this significant time for the organization,” he said. “Reflecting the Society’s efforts, Phase I of the restoration of the Roslyn Grist Mill has begun with over $1.44 million raised. Over the next year, we will be initiating exciting new preservation and restoration projects and a major membership drive. I would like to thank Craig Westergard for his outstanding efforts as president over the last five years. I am pleased that Craig will continue to serve a major role with the Roslyn Grist Mill Committee.”

Kroplick is a registered New York State historian and a member of the town’s Historic Landmark Preservation Commission. In 2016, he was awarded the Edmund J. Winslow Local Government Historian Awarded for Excellence by the Association of Public Historian of New York State, which is given to one New York historian each year. Kroplick is on the board of trustees of the Sid Jacobson Community Center. He is also founder and president of the Long Island Motor Parkway Preservation Society. He is the author of The Long Island Motor Parkway, Images of America: North Hempstead and Vanderbilt Cup Races of Long Island.