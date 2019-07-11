JCC To Hold Golf And Tennis Fundraiser

The Sid Jacobson JCC in Greenvale will be hosting its 33rd annual golf and tennis outing on Monday, July 29, at the Glen Oaks Club in Old Westbury. The outing will begin with a morning brunch at 10 a.m., followed by the men’s tennis registration and brunch at 11 a.m. and then a day of golf and tennis beginning at 1 p.m. The evening portion of the event will begin with a cocktail hour at 5 p.m. and will conclude with a presentation and dinner at 6 p.m.

This year’s outing will benefit the JCC’s senior programming, which offers a wide range of educational and interactive programs that are “designed to engage the mind and enrich lives.” The JCC also developed core programs for those with memory loss, as well as those who have developed different forms of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. The JCC is always looking to create new and innovative programs that meet the growing and diverse needs of the community.

“Your support of the Golf and Tennis Outing allows SJJCC’s Specialized Senior Services programs to fulfill our mission of providing vital community and social service programs,” Taylor Herbert, Director of Specialized Senior Services, said. “Funds raised at annual events like this ensure that we can continue to serve those who rely on us most.”

To learn more about our programs for vibrant seniors and those with specialized needs, visit sjjcc.org or contact Taylor Herbert, LCSW Director of the Fay Jay Linder Senior Services Department at 516-484-1545 ext. 114 or therbert@sjjcc.org.

This year’s outing is presented by Hiram Cohen and Son, an insurance agency in Williston Park, which has been serving Long Island since 1919. The golf co-chairs for this year’s event are Erik Gershwind and Martin Rosenman, and the tennis chair is Andrew Sandler.

The honoree for this year will be Andrew R. Reade. Reade is the senior managing partner at Reade & Company LLC, an accounting and management consulting firm located in Roslyn Heights. Reade has been in practice for more than 30 years and specializes in the construction and contracting, restaurants and hospitality, healthcare and medical and real estate industries. He has been married for 30 years to his wife Mindy, the senior director for special events at Northwell Health, and has twin daughters, Sydney, an attorney, and Melissa, a clinical nutritionist and integrative health professional. When he is not working, Reade enjoys relaxing with friends and family and being anywhere on the water.

“I’m so proud to be named the honoree of this year’s Golf & Tennis Outing,” Reade said. “Events like this, raising funds for something as vital as senior programming, is why the JCC is so important to the community.”

Each year the Golf and Tennis Outing benefits a different social service program that is “near and dear” to the honoree’s heart. Last year’s outing raised $283,000 for the SJJCC’s social service programming. The social service programming includes people living with cancer through all stages of treatment; children, teens and adults with special needs; as well as people who suffer from Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, Parkinson’s or other degenerative illnesses.

The annual golf and tennis outing is open to everyone, for more information or to register for the event, visit sjjcc.org/golfandtennis or contact Debra Wiener, Director of Development at 516-484-1545 ext. 215 or dwiener@sjjcc.org.

—Additional information provided by the Sid Jacobson JCC