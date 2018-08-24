JCC Outing Brings In The Funds

Great weather, golf, tennis, cocktails and dinner along with the generosity of the Roslyn community allowed Sid Jacobson JCC to raise significant funds for its social service programs. The populations who will benefit from these programs include those living with cancer, children, teens and adults with special needs and young adults to seniors with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, Parkinson’s and other illnesses.

Held on Monday, July 30, at the Glen Oaks Club in Old Westbury, JCC officials recognized honorees and Merrill Lynch colleagues and Roslyn residents David Pelton and Brett Goldberg.

Pelton, a board member at Old Westbury Hebrew Congregation, devotes much of his time to Jewish causes. A senior vice president and financial advisor, Pelton and his wife Donna reside in Roslyn Estates and have three children: Bari, Brett and Lindsay.

Goldberg, his wife Molly, and children Caroline and Sam, are also active in the community and are continued supporters of the JCC. They have participated in a range of the JCC’s programs and in following the pay-it-forward philosophy, continue to be involved with several fundraising events to raise much-needed funds.

The event was presented by Hiram Cohen & Son, a Williston Park-based insurance agency serving Long Island since 1919. This year’s golf-cochairs were Erik Gershwind and Martin Rosenman. Sandler was the tennis chair.

For more information on this and future Sid Jacobson JCC events, call 516-484-1545 ext. 233.

—Submitted by the JCC