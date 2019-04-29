Israelfest Coming To Town

On Sunday, May 5, from noon to 4 p.m., at North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington, the Sid Jacobson JCC and UJA-Federation of New York will sponsor Israelfest 2019. The day promises to bring Israeli culture, traditions and a connection to the country unlike any other to attendees of all ages.

Now in its fifth year, Israelfest is a Yom HaAtzmaut community celebration of that country’s birthday. The largest celebration of Israel on Long Island, Israelfest brings together thousands of attendees. This year’s event will feature performances by Jewish choirs from across Long Island and live Israeli music from TLV and food options from kosher vendors Colbeh Kosher Mediterranean Grill, Ben’s Kosher Deli and Green Olive Kosher Pizza. Ten market vendors will make up the festival’s Israeli Shuk, which will sell items including glassware and Judaica pieces, jewelry, stationery and personalized objects, denim pieces and clothing, accessories and specialty engraved wine bottles. Several family fun and educational activities related to Israel will also be offered throughout the day. Admission and parking are free to all attendees.

For more information about Israelfest or to learn about corporate sponsorship opportunities, visit sjjcc.org/Israelfest or contact Jaimee Molberger, Development Associate, Grants and Foundations at Sid Jacobson JCC, jmolberger@sjjcc.org or 516-484-1545, ext. 116.