Improvements To Christopher Morley Park

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced on Aug. 6 that the county submitted Consolidated Funding Applications (CFA) for 10 environmental, recreational and infrastructure-related improvement projects. One of the 10 improvement projects includes the redevelopment of Christopher Morley Park in Roslyn Heights.

“The state’s CFA streamlines and expedites the grant application process, serving as the single-entry point for municipalities to gain access to economic development funding rather than slowly navigating multiple agencies and sources without any mechanism for coordination. Funding awards are expected to be announced by the end of the year,” stated a press release from the county.

Improvements to the main building will include the concession area, the complete restoration of the public area at the old pond site, improvements to the pool deck, as well as a new spray and play area that will also be implemented. There will also be new paving throughout the park, the picnic area will be renovated to include new shade structures and new lighting.

Projects will include resurfacing of the old courts, new fencing throughout the park and updates to the playgrounds, which includes a new safety surface. The county is also working on getting new lighting for the parking lot and pathways will be completed in house by the county by the end of 2019. According to the county, the total cost of the project will be about $3 million. The final design will be completed in early 2020, followed by public bidding and the construction of the amenities and improvements.

“Nassau County continues to utilize all available resources to the fullest and take advantage of opportunities that will help advance projects to better our community, while saving taxpayer money and generating jobs,” Curran said. “Every day, I work to make Nassau a better place for people to live, work and play and improve the lives of our current and future residents.”

Christopher Morley Park is set on 98 acres and has been a part of the Nassau County park system since 1961. The park is named after Christopher Morley, one of the foremost American “men of letters” in the 20th Century, a prolific writer who produced more than 50 books, including several popular novels, plays, poetry and essays.

Christopher Morley Park provides a range of recreational activities such as ice skating, tennis, golf, basketball courts, hiking trails, a dog park and more. The park is located at 500 Searingtown Rd. in Roslyn Heights.

The Roslyn News reached out to the Roslyn Mayor John Durkin, but did not receive a comment by press time.

—Additional information provided by the Nassau County Executive’s office