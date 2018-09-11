Hospice Care Anniversary Honors Roslyn Residents

Hospice Care Network (HCN) will be hosting its 30th anniversary gala at Glen Head Country Club in Glen Head on Saturday, Oct. 20. HNC is a nonprofit organization that has served terminally ill patients and their families in Nassau, Suffolk and Queens counties with care and compassion since 1988. HCN, a member of Northwell Health, is committed to the highest quality of care, having accreditation from the Joint Commission on quality healthcare. HCN develops and provides individualized programs and supportive services during dying, death and bereavement that enhance quality of life by addressing physical, emotional, spiritual and social needs. Care is provided by an interdisciplinary team of physicians, nurses, social workers, hospice aides, dietitians, pastoral services, bereavement counselors and trained volunteers.

Roslyn’s Nanci and Larry Roth are this year’s honorees and will receive the prestigious George W. Frank Chairman’s Award. Nanci and Larry Roth know first-hand how important the HCN is for families that have been impacted by terminally ill patients. Their involvement began after Nanci’s mother was on hospice care in Florida.

Commitment to philanthropy is at the heart of both Larry and Nanci’s life. The couple are major donors to Northwell Health’s North Shore University Hospital, Mid-Island YJCC, United Jewish Appeal, North Shore Child Guidance and the Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch in Napa, CA.

“Our involvement began after Nanci’s mother was in Hospice Care in Florida,” said Larry. “We were all treated with incredible respect and care during this trying time. The workers at hospice were like angels to all of us.”

After selling his eyewear company in 2008, Larry and Nanci have worked with their children on a number of business ventures.

“Entrepreneurism has always been in my blood and it was important for me to continue this with my children,” said Larry. “It has been a joy for both Nanci and I to work with our children and hopefully the success in our ventures will allow our children to continue the charitable work that is so important to our family.”

Guests at Hospice Care Network’s 30th Anniversary Gala will enjoy a cocktail hour, sit-down dinner, open bar, dessert, wine tasting, music, dancing and auction. The event will begin at 7 p.m. and end at 11 p.m. Sponsorships and journal opportunities are available.

Tickets are $375 each. For more information, call 516-224-6467 or go to www.hospicecarenetwork.org.