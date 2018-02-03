Honors For Herricks Athletes

Katherine Hong and Sophia Karras were state qualifiers and county champions in swimming.

Herricks High School athletes have wrapped up the fall season with numerous team triumphs and personal success stories. Athletes representing a variety of teams attained All-County, All-Conference, All-Class and All-Division titles. Sophia Karras and Katherine Hong were state qualifiers and county champions in swimming.

Cross Country

All-Conference: Angela Chen
All-County: Kailen McCauley, Rhea Rasquinha

Football

All-Conference: Jordan Chin, Will McCreery
Academic All-Conference: Jordan Chin
National Football Foundation Scholar Athlete: Michael Lee
Long Island Association of Football Officials Unsung Hero: Christopher Peguero

Boys Soccer

All-County Honorable Mention: Anastasios Diacovalilis
All-Conference: Thomas Marchelos, Kunal Suri, Demetri Nictas

Members of the Herricks football team were presented with accolades at the Nassau County Gridiron Banquet.

Girls Soccer

All-Class: Nicole Garcia, Grace Rocco
All-Conference: Irene Tsahas
Senior Scholar Award: Jasmine Kamdar

Girls Swimming

All-County/State Qualifier, Nassau County Champion-500 free: Sophia Karras
All-County/State Qualifier: Katherine Hong
All-Division: Sophia Karras, Katherine Hong
All-Conference: Nicole Nowak, Katherine Hong, Jenna Chin, Kaitlin Shieh, Sophia Karras

Tennis

All-Conference: Alisa Liu
All-Division: Emily Tucker, Nicole Park, Alisa Liu, Tiffany Chen
Sportsmanship: Emily Tucker, Jessica Wang

Boys Volleyball

All-Division: Iram Arefin, Joseph Kim

Girls Volleyball

All Class: Eve Sommese
All Conference: Stephanie LaPlante

—Submitted by Herricks Public Schools

