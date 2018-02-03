Honors For Herricks Athletes

Herricks High School athletes have wrapped up the fall season with numerous team triumphs and personal success stories. Athletes representing a variety of teams attained All-County, All-Conference, All-Class and All-Division titles. Sophia Karras and Katherine Hong were state qualifiers and county champions in swimming.
Cross Country
All-Conference: Angela Chen
All-County: Kailen McCauley, Rhea Rasquinha
Football
All-Conference: Jordan Chin, Will McCreery
Academic All-Conference: Jordan Chin
National Football Foundation Scholar Athlete: Michael Lee
Long Island Association of Football Officials Unsung Hero: Christopher Peguero
Boys Soccer
All-County Honorable Mention: Anastasios Diacovalilis
All-Conference: Thomas Marchelos, Kunal Suri, Demetri Nictas
Girls Soccer
All-Class: Nicole Garcia, Grace Rocco
All-Conference: Irene Tsahas
Senior Scholar Award: Jasmine Kamdar
Girls Swimming
All-County/State Qualifier, Nassau County Champion-500 free: Sophia Karras
All-County/State Qualifier: Katherine Hong
All-Division: Sophia Karras, Katherine Hong
All-Conference: Nicole Nowak, Katherine Hong, Jenna Chin, Kaitlin Shieh, Sophia Karras
Tennis
All-Conference: Alisa Liu
All-Division: Emily Tucker, Nicole Park, Alisa Liu, Tiffany Chen
Sportsmanship: Emily Tucker, Jessica Wang
Boys Volleyball
All-Division: Iram Arefin, Joseph Kim
Girls Volleyball
All Class: Eve Sommese
All Conference: Stephanie LaPlante
