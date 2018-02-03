Honors For Herricks Athletes

Herricks High School athletes have wrapped up the fall season with numerous team triumphs and personal success stories. Athletes representing a variety of teams attained All-County, All-Conference, All-Class and All-Division titles. Sophia Karras and Katherine Hong were state qualifiers and county champions in swimming.

Cross Country

All-Conference: Angela Chen

All-County: Kailen McCauley, Rhea Rasquinha

Football

All-Conference: Jordan Chin, Will McCreery

Academic All-Conference: Jordan Chin

National Football Foundation Scholar Athlete: Michael Lee

Long Island Association of Football Officials Unsung Hero: Christopher Peguero

Boys Soccer

All-County Honorable Mention: Anastasios Diacovalilis

All-Conference: Thomas Marchelos, Kunal Suri, Demetri Nictas

Girls Soccer

All-Class: Nicole Garcia, Grace Rocco

All-Conference: Irene Tsahas

Senior Scholar Award: Jasmine Kamdar

Girls Swimming

All-County/State Qualifier, Nassau County Champion-500 free: Sophia Karras

All-County/State Qualifier: Katherine Hong

All-Division: Sophia Karras, Katherine Hong

All-Conference: Nicole Nowak, Katherine Hong, Jenna Chin, Kaitlin Shieh, Sophia Karras

Tennis

All-Conference: Alisa Liu

All-Division: Emily Tucker, Nicole Park, Alisa Liu, Tiffany Chen

Sportsmanship: Emily Tucker, Jessica Wang

Boys Volleyball

All-Division: Iram Arefin, Joseph Kim

Girls Volleyball

All Class: Eve Sommese

All Conference: Stephanie LaPlante

—Submitted by Herricks Public Schools