Hometown Girl Sheri Miller Returns To Roslyn With Shelter Rock Concert

The Shelter Rock Library was the place to be on a chilly Sunday afternoon as Roslyn native Sheri Miller returned to her hometown to give a live concert, featuring classic tunes and her own compositions.

The one-hour set went by quickly, or so it seemed to the performer, who enjoyed plenty of banter and good times with her audience, as she invited them to sing a along with such favorites as “I Saw Her Standing Her” and “I Want To Hold Her Hand” by The Beatles, “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” by Judy Garland, “Alleluia” by Leonard Cohen, “Crazy” by Patsy Cline and “Imagine” by John Lennon.

Miller, who has recorded two well-received CD, said that she has been recording songs in Los Angeles and Nashville for a third release, but she couldn’t give details on when the CD might come out or the title of the recording.

Meanwhile, Miller, who lives in Manhattan, continues to perform live both in the New York City area and across the country. For Jan. 13, it was back home in Roslyn, where the appreciative audience includes both of Miller’s parents. “This is a homecoming for me,” she told the audience as the too-fast hour concert slipped by. “I’m so much fun.” Miller introduced the legendary Lennon number by imploring her audience to “do one act of kindness each to each other.”

“It felt incredible performing for a hometown crowd,” Miller told The Roslyn News afterward. “It felt good to be appreciated and recognized.”

“We are very proud of her,” Miller’s mother chimed in, noting that her daughter is making a career out of taking joy in “making other people happy.”

Success is nothing new to Sheri Miller. She has taken down the music scene in three highly-competitive cities—New York, Nashville and Los Angeles—and has come away with a legion of dedicated fans and admirers. Nor is her success any great surprise. Miller was born into a creative home in Roslyn. Her mother was an opera singer and classical pianist, and her uncle was a recording engineer and musician. Sheri composed dozens of songs on piano, by age 8, both music and lyrics, from songs about eternal love to stadium rock anthems. She loved singing along with Ella Fitzgerald, Etta James, and The Beatles.

Miller has released two critically acclaimed EP’s, and several singles as a solo artist. She has cowritten songs with Grammy-Award winning songwriters J.D. Souther, Al Anderson, Shawn Mullins, Tony Scalzo, Lauren Christy, Keith Follese, Maia Sharp and Kim Richey, among others. She has performed locally before Lady Gaga and Norah Jones and showcased a songwriter night with Lana Del Rey.

For now, Miller’s fans are waiting on her new CD, which is being mixed by Joe Zook and Frank Filipetti and mastered by Randy Merrill, who has done work for both Paul McCartney and Adele.

Keep up with Sheri Miller at sherimiller.com.