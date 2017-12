Join in some family holiday fun at beautiful Cedarmere Estate on Saturday, Dec. 23. Drop in anytime between 2 and 4 p.m. and enjoy songs with musician Paul Helou, holiday stories, refreshments, chance to tour the beautiful grounds and ind a busy elf or two in the mill.

The event costs $15 per person and is free with a family membership. Donation help to support this historic landmark and community treasure.

Cedarmere is located at 225 Bryant Ave, Roslyn, New York 11576.