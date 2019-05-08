High Ranks For Roslyn High

U.S. News and World Report recently released its “Best High School List,” ranking Roslyn High School number 49 in New York State.

U.S. News and World Report revised its evaluation system; expanding the number of schools from 2,700 to 17,245. Nationally, Roslyn ranks 523rd in the nation.

“Our mission with the ‘Best High Schools’ rankings has always been to educate families about the schools in their district,” Anita Narayan, managing editor of education at U.S. News, said. “By evaluating more schools than ever before, the new edition expands that focus so all communities can see which schools in their area are successfully serving their students, including historically underserved populations.”

The six major indicators were college readiness; the breadth of college-level curriculum; math and reading proficiency; math and reading performance; learning outcomes and performance among under served students; and graduation rates.

“Each school’s score correlates to its national percentile—a school with a score of 70 is in the 70th percentile and ranks higher than 70 percent of schools,” Robert Morse, chief data strategist at U.S. News, said. “Going forward, this methodology will allow for intuitive comparisons of a school’s performance year after year.”

The report elaborates on Roslyn’s ranking, stating, “The AP participation rate at Roslyn High School is 77 percent,” as well as having a 97 percent graduation rate. “While we always appreciate being recognized for the excellence of our students and faculty, the school district doesn’t pay close attention to high schools rankings, regardless of our position in them. They are typically based on indicators that are arbitrary and very narrow in scope, and do not take into account the full extent of a school’s strengths and achievements,” Allison Brown, superintendent of schools stated.

Overall, Roslyn scored a 96.97/100.00.