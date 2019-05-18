Henry Christopher Sokolski, age 55, died Saturday, May 4, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after a brief and sudden illness. The Roslyn Heights native had made Brooklet, GA his home since January 2016. Henry was a graduate of St. Mary’s High School and a retired police officer with the New York City Police Department’s 43rd Precinct. He was also an honorary member of The Roslyn Highlands Hook & Ladder, Engine & Hose Company and a member of The Roslyn Firemen’s Benevolent Association. After retirement, he was the former head of security for Roslyn Public Schools.

Upon moving south, Brooklet and Statesboro quickly became his home, where he made many new friends and enjoyed working “down on the farm.”

Henry was a proud American and a strong supporter of the NYPD and Statesboro Police Officers Foundation. He had an unwavering passion for serving and protecting those he cared about and was well known for the unconditional love he shared for his family, friends and animals.

Sokolski is the son of Frank C. Sokolski, Jr. and the late Barbara M. Sokolski of Roslyn Heights. Also surviving are his daughter, Amanda J. Sokolski of Olyphant, PA; son, Thomas F. Sokolski of Brooklet, GA; wife, Michele R. Sokolski of Baldwin; and two brothers, Joseph Sokolski of Bushkill, PA, and Stephen Sokolski of Mooresville, NC.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Statesboro Police Officers Foundation, 28 East Main St., Statesboro, GA, 30458.