Have You Seen Coyotes in Your Neighborhood?

With a recent sighting last month of a coyote in Roslyn, the Town of North Hempstead will be hosting a free informational session by Frank Vincente of the Wild Dog Foundation on coyote safety and their presence in Nassau County on Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Clark Botanic Garden’s Clark House.

For more than 20 years, the Wild Dog Foundation has educated residents of the tristate area on coyotes in an effort to inform, prevent conflicts and address concerns the public may have regarding the animals presence in the area. Come and learn how coyotes interact with pets, the public and other wildlife. All questions are welcome.

Clark Botanic Garden is located at 193 I.U. Willets Road.

