Hastings Receives State Recognition

After completing a season in which the Wheatley girls varsity volleyball team won their second Nassau County Championship, senior captain Jessica Hastings continues to reap the awards of her top-notch play.

Hastings is a three-time All-County and now a two-time All-State volleyball star.

Hastings, a four-year starter and three-year captain for the Wildcats, has been honored by the Nassau County Girls Volleyball Coaches and the New York State Girls Volleyball Coaches Association for her contributions to the Wheatley volleyball team.

Outside of the Wheatley athletic program, Hastings is a valued member of her travel team, which competes in the top division at numerous regional and national championships. Hastings is also a starter on Wheatley’s varsity softball team and continues to be a fine example of sportsmanship, academics and athletic ability.

—Submitted by the East Williston School District