Hanukkah Boutique And Dinner At Temple Beth Sholom

Temple Beth Sholom Sisterhood (TBS) and Z’havah Young Leaders Group invites the public to the Champions for Children Hanukkah boutique and dinner honoring Jocelyn Wasserman on Thursday, Nov. 30, at 6:30 p.m. The evening will feature hors d’oeuvres and shopping beginning at 6:30 p.m., and a family-style dinner catered by Main Event Mauzone at 7:30 p.m. Bringing a kosher bottle of wine is optional. Proceeds of the evening will go towards the cost of accommodating children with challenges in the synagogue’s educational program.

Jocelyn Wasserman co-chairs TBS’s Inclusion Committee with immediate past temple president Pearl Halegua. The committee’s goal is to make the temple more inclusive and has surveyed the congregation for suggestions. Wasserman is also a co-chair of the Club TBS disco night, an annual temple fundraiser, and is on the Board of Education. She lives in East Hills with her husband Jared, who is also on the temple board. The couple’s three children all attend the religious school.

The fee for the evening is $45 for sisterhood members and $60 for non-sisterhood members. Be a champion for children and donate an additional $18. A portion of the evening’s proceeds will help to make the educational program inclusive to all children. RSVP by Nov. 24, either by sending your check to Temple Beth Sholom Sisterhood, 401 Roslyn Rd., Roslyn Heights, NY 11577, or by signing up online at www.tbsroslyn.org and clicking on the appropriate event listing by scrolling through the homepage’s listings in the center of the page and paying by PayPal.