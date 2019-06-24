Guidance Center Hosts 23rd Annual Krevat Cup

North Shore Child and Family Guidance Center, a nonprofit children’s mental health agency on Long Island, hosted a fundraising event at the 23rd annual Jonathan Krevat Memorial Golf & Tennis Classic.

The event, which was held on June 3, at the North Hempstead Country Club in Port Washington, raised $140,000 to support the Guidance Center’s work to bring hope and healing to children and families dealing with mental health or substance use challenges.

This year, the event honored the staff of mental health professionals at the Guidance Center.

“As they say, it takes a village and the people who are at the heart of our work healing children and families are an incredible team,” said Andrew Malekoff, executive director of the Guidance Center. “Whether they are social workers, psychologists, psychiatrists, family advocates or others, they are devoted to providing the most compassionate care for every child, teen or family member who walks through our doors.”

This year’s speaker was Jennifer Pearlman, a licensed mental health counselor at the Guidance Center received her B.A. in psychology from Queens College and her Master’s in Mental Health Counseling from Brooklyn College. Pearlman shared the inspiring story of one of her young clients who came to her depressed and anxious, but after completing treatment told her, “Miss Jen, you gave me my life back.”

Pearlman described her experience as a social worker as “being there for people in their most vulnerable and desperate times in their life. It is supporting people through crisis. It is empowering people to become their best selves. It is teaching skills and helping people access their inner strength, even when they don’t feel they have it. It is being a safe space for people to share their most intimate thoughts and fears.”

The co-chairs for this year’s Krevat Cup were Michael Schnepper and board members Michael Mondiello and Troy Slade. In addition, Dan Donnelly, who was the emcee and board member, Andrew Marcell shared the auctioneer’s block.

“It’s all about the kids,” said Donnelly, a longtime supporter of the Guidance Center. “I consider it a privilege to be here today to help raise money to support the incredible work that truly makes a difference in the lives of children and their families.”

—Submitted By North Shore Child and Family

Guidance Center