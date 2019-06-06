Grist Mill Restoration Awarded Grant

Last month, The Roslyn Landmark Society was awarded a $300,000 grant from a private trust for the continued restoration of the Roslyn Grist Mill.

To date, the landmark society has raised $2.26 million for this historic project. Before the full restoration is completed, the total cost of the project is estimated to cost 4 to 6 million dollars.

Howard Kroplick, president of the Roslyn Landmark Society, said “this grant allows the current restoration efforts to proceed without interruption throughout 2019. We thank all our sponsors and membership for their wonderful support.”

The Grist Mill is a rare surviving Dutch-framed watermill built between 1715 and 1741, it operated as a working water mill for more than 150 years. In 1986, the grist mill was placed on the National Historic Register of Historic Places.

The restoration of the grist mill began in November 2018. The first step of the restoration was completed in May which included, safely staging the work site, stabilizing the structure, cleaning the building to remove mold, restoring power to the site, installing a temporary protective roof and removal of the front façade to re-establish the original form of the mill.

The restoration project will continue this summer, where the building is expected to be raised to street level for the first time in more than 100 years. The historic timber frame elements located inside the grist mill will be dismantled for restoration. The wooden husk frame, which contains the gears and shafts for driving and supporting the millstones will also be removed and stored for future restoration.

If everything goes according to schedule, the restoration project is said to be completed by December 2021. Once the project is completed, the Grist Mill will then serve as an attraction for residents and tourists.The building will provide historical, early industrial and educational opportunities. Rotating exhibits will also be featured at the Grist Mill that will focus on the history of the Village of Roslyn, Long Island mills, the Roslyn Grist Mill and auto racing through Roslyn.

The Roslyn Landmark Society will be hosting their annual Gala at the Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney Studio & Gardens in Old Westbury on Friday, June 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. For information contact, Jennifer Lister at rlsinfo@optonline.net or call 516-625-4343.

—Additional information provided by The Roslyn Landmark Society