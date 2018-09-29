Grilling Fun At Atria Of Roslyn

Roslyn News Staff
Last week, several Long Island volunteer fire companies, including Roslyn Highlands, traveled to Atria of Roslyn for a session to raise awareness on grilling, smoking and cooking safety. The day was highlighted by a cooking contest among the fire companies and a People’s Choice award.

From left: Alana Petrocelli, executive director, Nassau County Firefighters Museum; David Vasile, Syosset Fire Department; Anthony Colombo, Atria at Roslyn chef; an unidentified member of Roslyn Highlands and Allison Miller, executive director, Atria of Roslyn. The Syosset FD won the fire company contest, while Colombo was voted the People’s Voice chef.

