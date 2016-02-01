Grand Larceny Arrest

The major case bureau reports the arrest of a Roslyn Heights man for grand larceny that occurred in Manhasset on Thursday, Jan. 28, at 9 a.m.

According to Nassau County detectives, between Sept. 25, 2015 and Oct. 6, 2015 the defendant Rudolph Rubinstein engaged in an ongoing scheme cashing checks and depositing them into different Bank of America accounts. Once funds became available, detectives said, the defendant would withdraw these funds in order to enrich himself causing a financial loss in excess of $ 27,000.00 US dollars to the victim Bank of America.

A subsequent investigation led detectives to the defendant’s residence on Jan. 28 and placed him into police custody without incident. There were no injuries reported.

Rubinstein is charged with grand larceny third degree. He was arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Thursday, Jan. 2