Funding Approved For Morley Park

Christopher Morley Park will be the recipient of “badly needed repairs,” all as a result of a capital plan spending program recently approved by the Nassau County legislature.

The funds for the park will improve lighting at the vast piece of public property.

“Lighting [at the park] has been terrible,” Legislator Rich Nicolello recently told The Roslyn News, noting that some parts, including the parking lot, are pitch black all of the time and consequently, a danger. As part of the renovations, new light poles fitted with energy efficient LED fixtures will be installed.

Now when a Nassau County resident enters the park to enjoy its many amenities, they will be greeted by lighting not only at the parking lot, but also near the tennis courts, the basketball courts and the man-made pond. These environmentally-friendly upgrades, Nicolello added, will both increase public safety in the park and energy efficiency.

“Energy efficient LED lighting will replace the existing outdated system,” said Nicolello. “In addition to reducing operating cost, the new lighting will provide better illumination, thus benefiting the users of the park by improving safety.”

The capital plan also includes funding for the beautification of Lions Triangle in Mineola at Roslyn Road and Old Country Road and monies for a new police academy at Nassau Community College, one that will replace the current police academy located in an old Massapequa school.

The legislature also approved a study to identify options for an opioid treatment clinic.