From Albertson With Hope

If you’re looking for an organization that supports and believes that children are the future, then look no further than the Albertson-based organization, Children’s Hope India. Children’s Hope India currently has more than 22 active projects across several cities in India and New York, allocating more than $1.5 million to various programs since 2015 alone.

Recently, the after-school programs at the Woman’s Opportunity Rehabilitation Center (WORC) in Hempstead and the after-school STEAM program in the South Bronx benefited immensely from Children’s Hope India’s generosity.

“For us, local means both in India and our own backyard here in Long Island and the metropolitan area, as we know that children are facing challenges here locally as well,” said Karen Flyer, the executive director of Children’s Hope India. “This year, we chose these two outstanding projects which serve underprivileged children. We believe that lives are changed through education, and the fact that these two projects are education-based made them a good fit for us. They serve the types of at-risk and lower income populations that we hope to support.”

With the funding from Children’s Hope India, WORC has implemented a comprehensive after-school tutorial program for approximately 50 children whose mothers have had contact with the criminal justice system. The program, which runs four afternoons per week, will increase students’ achievements by providing homework assistance, utilizing the most recent technology. The funding that Children’s Hope India provides covers the costs of teachers, supplies and administration as well.

“The support for WORC also includes funds for case managers and social workers as these children are at very high risk,” explained Flyer. “Already serving women who were previously incarcerated, WORC was looking to find a partner to create a new program for the children. I think they felt as though we were sent by a higher power when we approached them with our desire to support such an important program at the same time they were looking for funding.”

By enhancing students’ understanding of the required lessons and strengthening their basic knowledge of the material, the program at WORC seeks to improve students’ self-esteem and increase their desire to become engaged in classroom activities. Teens from Children’s Hope India’s CH3 group volunteer at the program and also donated backpacks and school supplies to the children.

In the South Bronx, Children’s Hope India has provided BronxWorks with a grant to launch STEAM-related lessons at two of its after-school programs. The new curriculum enriches the lives of more than 80 children at the BronxWorks Third Avenue and Bronxchester Houses with valuable lessons in science, technology, engineering, art and math. A nutritional component is also included in the support provided by Children’s Hope India.

The Children’s Hope India’s STEAM grant builds on a partnership with BronxWorks which started in February 2016 when Children’s Hope India supported BronxWorks in an initiative that provided Social Justice Public Service Announcement workshops to youths enrolled during the summer in the BronxWorks cornerstone community centers in the New York City Housing Authority developments.

Children’s Hope India is not just a funding agency but a partner and supporter to local nonprofits who believes in creating partnerships with organizations that share their vision.

“We are a full life-cycle organization, which identifies and selects partners, initiates new projects or new locations and monitors their progress and performance throughout the year,” said Flyer. “Our board members regularly visit partner projects, provide critical oversight and steer their growth by giving feedback. We set and achieve goals while keeping overhead costs low.”

In India, Children’s Hope India has a vast outreach across the country and has adopted two slum communities in Delhi and Mumbai. In terms of education, Children’s Hope India also supports two schools in Hyderabad and in Jammu for children of refugees from Kashmir. The organization will be opening the Children’s Hope India Girls School in Bhopal on March 5.

“It is our firm conviction that education holds the key in eliminating poverty,” Flyer said. “Supporting education programs that help underprivileged children enables us to not only touch children’s lives but to transform them. The joy we see in the children’s faces when they engage with a science experiment or understand a difficult homework problem touches all of our hearts and reminds us why we do what we do.”